Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stake Boosted by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,602 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.26% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

LIT stock opened at $38.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.82. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $867.78 million, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.