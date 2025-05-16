Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Stock Holdings Lowered by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,849 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $545,000.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BOTZ opened at $31.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $23.82 and a twelve month high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.25.

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund provides market- cap selected and weighted exposure to companies involved in the development and production of robots or artificial intelligence. BOTZ was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

