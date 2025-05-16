HC Wainwright Increases ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Price Target to $40.00

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at HC Wainwright from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 107.90% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ArriVent BioPharma’s FY2026 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a report on Monday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. B. Riley started coverage on ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ArriVent BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVBP opened at $19.24 on Wednesday. ArriVent BioPharma has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $36.37. The company has a market capitalization of $658.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.24). Equities research analysts predict that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. 9.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

