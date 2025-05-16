HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 111.64% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HUMA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.71.

Humacyte Stock Performance

Humacyte stock opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. Humacyte has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that Humacyte will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humacyte

In related news, CFO Dale A. Sander bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.53 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,118. This represents a 97.09% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Sebelius bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $66,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 91,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,393.24. This trade represents a 121.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 83,993 shares of company stock valued at $118,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humacyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUMA. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Petros Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte Company Profile

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

