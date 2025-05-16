HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) Stock Price

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $27.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Perpetua Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPTA

Perpetua Resources Stock Performance

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $12.17 on Tuesday. Perpetua Resources has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.17. The company has a market capitalization of $867.55 million, a PE ratio of -55.32 and a beta of 0.06.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perpetua Resources will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Perpetua Resources news, insider Michael Stephen Wright sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $90,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,195 shares in the company, valued at $196,600.75. The trade was a 31.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alan Douglas Haslam sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $96,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,650.12. This trade represents a 13.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 20,230 shares of company stock worth $166,582 and sold 59,610 shares worth $606,423. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perpetua Resources

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perpetua Resources by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,395,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,297,000 after acquiring an additional 456,524 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 890,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,501,000 after purchasing an additional 57,399 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Perpetua Resources during the 4th quarter worth $7,788,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 489,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Perpetua Resources by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 370,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 257,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite Gold project, which includes 1,672 unpatented lode claims, mill sites, and patented land holdings covering an area of approximately 11,548 hectares located in Valley County, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.