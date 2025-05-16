HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HDB. Nomura Securities upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nomura upgraded HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $73.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.40. HDFC Bank has a 12-month low of $55.00 and a 12-month high of $75.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.63.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.68 billion. Research analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HDFC Bank

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,217.1% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

