Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 5,804.4% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 720,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,182,000 after buying an additional 708,715 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,986,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,679,000 after buying an additional 266,127 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in Helios Technologies by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after buying an additional 247,088 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 362.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,148,000 after purchasing an additional 195,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $7,696,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.22. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, February 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $65.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

