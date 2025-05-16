Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Heritage Financial were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 123,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,206,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,066,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 118,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,723 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $828.43 million, a PE ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.31. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $27.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.74 million. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HFWA. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Heritage Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Donald Hinson sold 3,420 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $80,677.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,832.33. This trade represents a 7.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Deuel sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $166,400.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,635.96. This trade represents a 9.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,311 shares of company stock worth $267,473. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

