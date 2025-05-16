Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 27.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Hess were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Hess by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 422,546 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,203,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 29,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.16.

Hess Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of HES stock opened at $134.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.12. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $123.79 and a twelve month high of $161.69. The company has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,384,679 shares in the company, valued at $379,879,364.70. The trade was a 6.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.