Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $12.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.53.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.