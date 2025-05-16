Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV) Shares Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:EELV – Free Report) by 320.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250,192 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.75% of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EELV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 3,418 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,627 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 22,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 11,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 59,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EELV stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $22.35 and a one year high of $26.48. The firm has a market cap of $385.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.51.

About Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (EELV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of emerging markets firms. EELV was launched on Jan 13, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

