Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,580 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.24% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 151,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 47,564 shares during the last quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldstone Financial Group LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.03 and a 52 week high of $24.67.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

