Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 61,645,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,744,000 after buying an additional 1,019,377 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $1,646,794,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,059,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,276,000 after purchasing an additional 365,954 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 12,898,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,949,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661,213 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

Invitation Homes Price Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $34.02 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $674.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitation Homes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.65%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

