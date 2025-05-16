iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 36,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.46 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.71.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

