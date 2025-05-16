iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Free Report) by 204.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,214 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.20% of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 86,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 36,928 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 79,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTJ stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.53. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $22.22.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

