iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Position Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYG. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.33 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $75.08 and a 12 month high of $80.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.02.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

