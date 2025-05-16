iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCF – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,871 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,482 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned 0.17% of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

ISCF stock opened at $36.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.51. The company has a market cap of $338.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.82. iShares International Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $29.88 and a 12 month high of $36.76.

The iShares MSCI Intl Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (ISCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of international small-cap firms in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four investment factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

