iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Holdings Lifted by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 49.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,918 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 202,384 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 0.79% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $20,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EWU. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 14,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $38.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day moving average of $36.00.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

