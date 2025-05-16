iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 62.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,457 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.24 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.91 and a 12 month high of $110.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.372 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

