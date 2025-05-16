iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) by 201.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 535,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 357,557 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $36,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYT. Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 653.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Down 2.7%

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF stock opened at $67.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12 month low of $54.02 and a 12 month high of $75.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.84. The firm has a market cap of $619.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.26.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

