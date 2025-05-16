Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 301.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,096 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $2,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 3,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $137.00 to $136.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.08.

Landstar System Trading Up 1.5%

Landstar System stock opened at $144.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.92. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

