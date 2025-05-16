Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $2.42 Million Investment in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 77,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,422,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EYLD opened at $33.84 on Friday. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $27.30 and a twelve month high of $36.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.69.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

