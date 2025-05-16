Jane Street Group LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,116.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 232,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 213,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,338,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 82,714 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $753,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 302.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Sally Beauty stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $14.79.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Sally Beauty had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The company had revenue of $883.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $901.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

