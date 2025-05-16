Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 500,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 8.45% of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $37,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JSMD. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,614,000. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,255,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 502,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,487 shares during the last quarter. AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,779,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $941,000.

JSMD opened at $74.47 on Friday. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $83.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.27. The company has a market cap of $480.33 million, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0659 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

