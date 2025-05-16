J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $42,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,457,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in J&J Snack Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $674,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in J&J Snack Foods by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reduced their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

J&J Snack Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $116.14 on Friday. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $112.40 and a fifty-two week high of $180.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.79.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. J&J Snack Foods’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J&J Snack Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

