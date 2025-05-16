Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI) Shares Sold by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,732 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz were worth $18,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,859,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch SE increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch SE now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz during the 4th quarter worth $684,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz by 1,095.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 125,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,862,000 after buying an additional 114,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz stock opened at $82.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.48. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a 12-month low of $77.80 and a 12-month high of $143.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Company Profile

(Free Report)

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.