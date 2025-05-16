JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Stock

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 6.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NPCE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuroPace in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NeuroPace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $17.08 on Wednesday. NeuroPace has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.42 million, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 2.04.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. NeuroPace had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 205.41%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NeuroPace will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NeuroPace news, major shareholder Ltd. Kck sold 5,270,845 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total value of $49,545,943.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martha Morrell sold 78,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $1,074,742.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,943.96. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in NeuroPace by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NeuroPace by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

