KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Holdings Decreased by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 665,737 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,289 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.17% of KB Financial Group worth $37,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 659.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Optas LLC purchased a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

KB Financial Group Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:KB opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.87. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.38 and a fifty-two week high of $72.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

