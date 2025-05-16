Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,644 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,587,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,140,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856,757 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 60,602,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646,179 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,656,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,473,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,511,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,605,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539,463 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 83,950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,740,967,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,113,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,805,089.35. This trade represents a 38.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $496,480.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,952.64. This represents a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,863,850 shares of company stock valued at $2,772,203,450. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. HSBC upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Argus initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

See Also

