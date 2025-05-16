Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $3,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $89,200,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 486.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,559,000 after purchasing an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 20,286.0% in the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 104,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,813,000 after purchasing an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1,119.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,933,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.00.

KNSL stock opened at $458.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $464.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.51. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.92 and a 1 year high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

