Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors cut its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $470.00.

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $458.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $464.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $461.51. The company has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $366.92 and a 12-month high of $531.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The company had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

