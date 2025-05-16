Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock Holdings Increased by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 120.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOB. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,720 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Down 0.4%

LOB stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.84. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $50.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director William Henderson Cameron acquired 5,000 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,551.68. This represents a 72.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

