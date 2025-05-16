Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 143.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research set a $2.00 price target on Lucid Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lucid Diagnostics Trading Down 3.9%

Institutional Trading of Lucid Diagnostics

Shares of NASDAQ:LUCD opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.68 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $129.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $629,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD) who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

