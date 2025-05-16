Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management L.P.

Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Free Report) by 71.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,859 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marten Transport were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marten Transport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marten Transport in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marten Transport news, Director Jerry M. Bauer acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 176,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,598.72. The trade was a 12.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRTN. StockNews.com upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens upped their price target on Marten Transport from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Marten Transport Price Performance

MRTN stock opened at $13.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68 and a beta of 1.04. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $19.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.08.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $223.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.79 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 2.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Marten Transport Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United State, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment, as well as dry freight; and regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

