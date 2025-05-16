Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 651,334 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 211,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $36,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paul W. Harvey bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.20 per share, for a total transaction of $33,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,541,018.40. This represents a 2.20% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Van H. Singleton II bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.21 per share, with a total value of $106,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 289,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,384,873.35. This represents a 0.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 36,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,872. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTDR opened at $44.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.47. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.41.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to buy up to 7.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

