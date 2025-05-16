Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires 3,501 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,937,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,188,000 after acquiring an additional 46,018 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $13,455,000. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 280,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 242,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 232,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

PEY opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.32. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $18.32 and a 12-month high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

