Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 11,719 Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 120.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BE shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.47.

Insider Activity at Bloom Energy

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 42,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $811,210.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,724,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,149,092.82. This represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,690 over the last ninety days. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloom Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $19.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -35.37 and a beta of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.55. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $29.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.27 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

