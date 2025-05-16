Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 7,078 Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 1.9%
CHT opened at $43.51 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $33.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a P/E/G ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.83.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.
Chunghwa Telecom Company Profile
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.
