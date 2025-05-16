Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 3,074 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in APA were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in APA by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,055 shares during the period. Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter worth about $30,767,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of APA by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,500,000 after buying an additional 929,770 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of APA by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,886,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,540,000 after buying an additional 894,574 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of APA by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,498,000 after buying an additional 850,052 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on APA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on APA from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on APA from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James downgraded APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on APA and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.37.

APA stock opened at $17.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.58 and a 52-week high of $33.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

