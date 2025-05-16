Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $302,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 1,203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter worth $118,000.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $9.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.58.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.73%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

