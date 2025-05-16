Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 91,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SGOL opened at $30.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.51. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $32.87.

About abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

