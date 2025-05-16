Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,649 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARKG. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 10,841 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,027,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 285,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 204,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Price Performance

ARKG stock opened at $21.10 on Friday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $31.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.01.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Company Profile

The ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets companies involved in the genomics industry. ARKG was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (BATS:ARKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.