Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212,445 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWB. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 861,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,663,000 after purchasing an additional 58,412 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,876,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA PWB opened at $109.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.23. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $82.22 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Profile

