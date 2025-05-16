Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New Investment in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMQQ. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,183,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 62,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 448,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 88,975 shares during the period. Grove Street Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,941,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,454,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $362.23 million, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.63.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Profile

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

