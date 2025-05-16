Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 20,170 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,153 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,170 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $219,679,000 after purchasing an additional 343,448 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Sunrun by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after buying an additional 1,427,858 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,035,096 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 672,049 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,022,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $130,371.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 399,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Up 1.2%

RUN opened at $12.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.45 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.66.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.42. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sunrun from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.