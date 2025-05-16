Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 3,404 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,404 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,431 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,372,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,871,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,479,000 after acquiring an additional 38,519 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,906,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,717,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,519 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $25.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.74. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $25.44 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

