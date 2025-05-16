Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,568 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,568 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Premier were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 104,452 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Premier by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464,710 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Premier by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Premier by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 719,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 137,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Premier

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,119 shares of company stock valued at $464,974 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PINC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Premier from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Premier Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of PINC opened at $22.79 on Friday. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -227.88 and a beta of 0.54.

Premier Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is 147.37%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

