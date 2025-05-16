Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes $312,000 Position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 819.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 257.2% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITB opened at $56.13 on Friday. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.12.

Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Profile

The Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Trust (BITB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. BITB was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

