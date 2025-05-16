Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Takes Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 130.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.66 per share, for a total transaction of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of VAC stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $49.22 and a 52 week high of $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.10. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $67.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

