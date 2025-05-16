Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Trims Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 239.0% during the fourth quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 345.4% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 199.6% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Insider Activity

In other Hercules Capital news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos purchased 5,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of HTGC opened at $17.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.28. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.65 and a twelve month high of $22.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.43 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.30%.

About Hercules Capital

(Free Report)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

